Shimla, Mar 12 (PTI) A one-day workshop on the collection and preservation of biological matrices for DNA profiling and forensic toxicology was organized here on Wednesday by the Directorate of Forensic Services, Junga.

The workshop aimed to enhance the expertise of medical officers from various districts of the state in the scientific collection and preservation of biological and physical evidence.

During the workshop, Director of Forensic Services Dr. Meenakshi Mahajan emphasized the growing significance of DNA evidence in criminal investigations, particularly in cases of sexual assault and homicide.

She also stressed the need for proper evidence handling and updated forensic knowledge among medical officers.

A spokesperson of the department in a press statement said that the initiative was part of the meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Forensic Development Board held last year under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The spokesperson said the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Junga regularly conducts specialized training for police investigators, medical officers and prosecution officers to strengthen forensic practices in the state.

Forensic specialists were mandated to visit crime scenes in cases where the punishment extends up to seven years of imprisonment according to the Section 176(3) (inquiry to magistrate into cause of death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

