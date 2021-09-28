Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Global hospitality major Wyndham on Tuesday announced to further strengthen its presence in the country by opening a 300-room newly built hotel, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar, located at the Mumbai airport.

The new property, expected to open in summer 2022, will be operated by hotel management company MASA Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

Wyndham, with nearly 50 hotels all across India and three in Mumbai, has 34 additional hotels in the development pipeline across the Indian sub-continent.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Regional Director (Eurasia) Nikhil Sharma said, "We are proud to partner with MASA Hotels on this important opening, which marks our largest signing by the number of rooms in India, and look forward to the potential of future collaborations together."

Sharma added that Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Mumbai Sahar is a welcome addition to the company's portfolio in India. "We are thrilled to be expanding our offerings in such a significant destination while simultaneously continuing our growth across India and the sub-continent."

Masa Hotels, part of the Masa Group that has ventured in trading, electronics, hotels and shopping mall developments, is headquartered in Mumbai with business operations spread across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has around 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries with a leading presence in the economy and mid-scale segments of the lodging industry.

The company operates a portfolio of 21 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection and Wyndham. HRS hrs

