Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Kesoram Industries Ltd on Wednesday lifted the suspension of work at the chemical dicision of its rayon factor at Kuntighat in Hoogly district of West Bengal, sources in the company said.

Also Read | Infinix Note 11 To Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The factory is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cygnet Industries Limited.

Also Read | UPSC CDS (II) Examination 2021 Result: 6845 Candidates Qualify for Interview; Check List Here.

The company had put the loss making unit under nsuspension of work in June 2021, they said.

The company employs 2,500 people in the factory, whose finished products are used in textile and textile decoratives, they added.

The company management had blamed the disruprions caused by COVID-19 for the slump in the demand for textiles and had suspended work at the factory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)