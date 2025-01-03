New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Yes Bank on Friday said it has posted a credit growth of 12.6 per cent at Rs 2.45 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Total advances were Rs 2.17 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Expected Early This Year? Check Latest Update.

The lender reported a 14.6 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 2.77 lakh crore as against Rs 2.41 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio rose to 133.2 per cent at the end of December 2024 as compared to 118.4 per cent at the end of nine-month period of previous fiscal.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 3, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)