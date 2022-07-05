New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Yes Bank on Tuesday said its loans and advances increased by 14 per cent to Rs 1,86,598 crore at the end of June 2022 from Rs 1,63,654 crore at end-June 2021.

Gross retail disbursements during the quarter more than doubled to Rs 11,431 crore compared to Rs 5,006 crore by June 30, 2021, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Deposits of the bank rose by 18.3 per cent to Rs 1,93,241 crore as of June 30, 2022, from Rs 1,63,295 crore at the end of June 2021. Deposits, however, were down by 2 per cent from Rs 197,192 crore as of March 31, 2022.

With respect to deposits, daily average deposit balances in Q1FY23 have sequentially grown by 4.4 per cent on the back of sequential growth of 9.2 per cent in daily average CASA balances, Yes Bank said.

Among other data points, bank's credit to deposit ratio stood at 96.6 per cent by the end of the first quarter of FY23. It was 100.2 per cent as of June 30, 2021.

The private sector lender said the data provided are provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, board of directors and limited review by the statutory auditors.

Another private sector lender RBL Bank in a separate filing said its total deposits grew by 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 79,217 crore at end of Q1FY23.

Gross advances rose by 7 per cent to Rs 62,095 crore.

"Retail advances de-grew 5 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent sequentially while wholesale advances grew 22 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequentially for the quarter ended June 30,2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approximately 51:49," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It said bank's asset quality parameters on the portfolio continue to see improvement in Q1 FY23, in line with the improving trend of the past few quarters.

RBL Bank said the data is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for Q1FY23.

Yes Bank shares ended 0.16 per cent down at Rs 12.65 apiece on BSE while RBL Bank closed at Rs 81.40, down by 6.81 per cent.

