Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday called upon the youth to take inspiration from the works of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati for the upliftment of the Indian culture and nation.

Addressing the national seminar organised by Rajasthan University, Mishra said there was a need to carry forward Dayanand Saraswati's ideas.

The governor said Dayanand Saraswati was a social reformer and a revolutionary thinker and there is a need to raise awareness among people about the role he played in women's education, eradicating superstitions, social conventions and evils through Vedas.

Mishra further recalled that Rajasthan-born Dayanand Saraswati wrote “Satyarth Prakash” and formed the Paropkarini Sabha in Ajmer.

Universities should encourage the youth's participation in social work by inculcating the new generation with Dayanand Saraswati's life and works, he added.

