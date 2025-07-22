Tirupati, Jul 22 (PTI) YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday accused the TDP-led NDA government of filing "false liquor scam cases" as part of a "political vendetta" against opposition leaders.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy alleged that the ruling coalition had "duplicated sections and charges" previously used against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to "target YSRCP leaders".

"The NDA coalition's vindictiveness is exposed through these fabricated cases, while the real liquor scam is flourishing under Naidu's leadership," he alleged.

Reddy claimed that nearly 3,760 liquor outlets have been handed over to TDP and Janasena activists, who are operating them "round the clock and selling alcohol at exorbitant rates."

He further alleged that ruling party leaders were "collecting commissions" running into crores and opening belt shops (unlicensed liquor outlets) across several villages.

According to him, the government is "legalising private bars by introducing permit rooms, facilitating illegal liquor trade and financially exploiting poor villagers."

Reddy claimed that during the previous YSRCP government, liquor outlets were reduced and prices increased to curb consumption, but said the current administration was reversing those measures.

