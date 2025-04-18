Vijayawada, Apr 18 (PTI) YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged liquor scam.

Reddy told reporters that the SIT questioned him about two meetings—one at his residence in Hyderabad and another in Vijayawada—where the state's liquor policy was discussed during the previous YSRCP regime.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said he was asked about the alleged kickbacks and misuse of funds and that he responded to the best of his knowledge.

He blamed a coterie around former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for spreading "misinformation and diminishing" his political stature.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He claimed that he never directly interfered in liquor sales when the YSRCP was in power.

The SIT, formed by the NDA-led government in November, had earlier searched the properties of Rajasekhar Reddy, an IT consultant during the YSRCP government, whom the former Rajya Sabha MP publicly accused of orchestrating the liquor scam.

TDP leaders accused several YSRCP members of collaborating with liquor manufacturers, launching local brands, and handling cash transactions to generate illegal income during the previous regime.

The SIT, formed in November 2024 has reportedly uncovered a Rs 4,000 crore alleged scam, tracing it to political leaders and private individuals after recording statements from liquor manufacturers involved.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)