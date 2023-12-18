New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Zinc prices on Monday rose 90 paise to Rs 224.10 per kilogram in the futures trade amid a pick up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by 90 paise or 0.4 per cent at Rs 224.10 per kg with a business turnover of 3,540 lots.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Marketmen said the widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)