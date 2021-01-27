Aizawl, Jan 27 (PTI) Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party candidates on Wednesday filed nomination papers for Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls, both party sources said.

While 18 Congress candidates filed their papers, 19 ZPM candidates filed nomination on Wednesday, they said.

All the 19 candidates of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will file their nomination on Thursday, MNF sources said.

Elections to the 19-member AMC will be held on February 16.

MNF, Congress and ZPM have fielded all the seats, while the BJP will contest 9 seats.

The last date of filing nomination papers is January 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)