New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said its Rs 750 crore-share buyback offer will commence on June 23 and close on July 6.

The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare, has fixed July 15, 2022 as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early, as per a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

The company's board has approved the proposal to buyback a little over 1.15 crore shares, representing up to 1.13 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 750 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)