Law Minister Prasad Condoles Death of Lokpal Member

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday condoled the demise of Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi who suffered a cardiac arrest nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tripathi (62), one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here around 9 PM.

"He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too," Prasad said in a tweet.

"Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family," the minister said.

Tripathi had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April.

