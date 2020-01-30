Lawlessness Will Become Rule if Ministers Stoop to Level of Rioters, Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that lawlessness may become the rule 'if Union Ministers and the ruling party stoop to the level of rioters'."If Union Ministers of a country and a ruling political party stoops to the level of a rioter and venom spewing machinery respectively then that nation is destined to descend into an anarchic banana republic where bloodthirsty riots will become norm and lawlessness the rule," said Tejashwi in a tweet.This comes after BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma made controversial statements recently.Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.While BJP MP Parvesh Verma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a 72 hours ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and a 96 hours ban on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma with immediate effect on Thursday. (ANI)

