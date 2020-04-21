Lawyers Move SC Seeking Govt Scheme for Payment of Office Rent During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Two lawyers, who are members of executive council of Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA), moved the top court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre for formulating a scheme to support the advocates and other professionals in paying their office rent during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Petitioner Aljo K Joseph has filed his petition through advocate Sachin Sharma, both members of the executive committee of the apex court lawyers' body, contending that due to nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they are not able to practice.

“Since there is no financial protection given to lawyers and other professionals by the government of India, the present petition has been filed to urge grievances and hardship caused to the lawyers and professionals in this country due to the COVID 19 and unavoidable lockdown pursuant to the epidemic situation in India,” the plea said.

It said that as the Centre declared the lockdown without any consultation with any of the professional associations, no specific steps have been taken by it to extend any help to support the working persons.

“All the professionals except a privileged few in this country, especially lawyers, earn their livelihood on a day-to-day basis and are left hardly with any savings. Most of the advocate office/ professional office are there in city or premises close to the Court. Due to the close down, most/majority of the Advocates were not able to work or earn any amount of money during all this locked period,” the plea said.

It sought directions to Centre to formulate appropriate scheme to support the advocates and other professionals of the country for paying their rent exclusively for the professional premises which is used for practice or office purpose.

