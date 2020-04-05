Libya's Former PM Jibril Dies Due to Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Cairo [Egypt], Mar 05 (ANI): Libya's former Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril on Sunday died from complications related to coronavirus. He was 73-year-old.Jibril was quarantined in Egypt after he was tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19). According to a local broadcaster, Jibril had been in hospital since March 27. He had been using a ventilator, Sputnik reported.Jibril served as interim prime minister for almost a year during the civil war that toppled and later killed Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)