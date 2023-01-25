Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami is here. Even if you have a huge collection of enviable dresses, Basant Panchami calls for traditional sarees and suits in yellow colour.

The vibrancy and the charm of the colour yellow make all women look beautiful and elegant.

Also Read | #BreakingNews

President Has Approved 412 #GallantryAwards and Other Defence Decorations … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days after it. Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and art is also worshipped on Basant Panchami.

Ahead of the Basant Panchami, let's check how the Bollywood divas styled their yellow-coloured outfits.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Quotes, Messages, Images and Sayings.

Alia Bhatt

Team up your yellow Saree with a pink blouse like Alia Bhatt. A neatly tied bun and big jhumkas will make the look perfect. Remember, yellow is a vibrant colour. So avoid teaming it up with any other bright colour.

Deepika Padukone

The velvet Sharara could be your pick for this Basant Panchami. Team it up with the right set of accessories.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam's yellow full-sleeve Anarkali is perfect for festivals. You don't need an extra bit of accessories to complement this attire.

Sonakshi Sinha

You can also go indo-western as Sonakshi Sinha has chosen. The kaftan-styled asymmetrical kurta is easy to carry and makes you look pretty.

Kiara Advani

Shunning saree, sharara and everything, if you want to look simple and effortless, the yellow kurta with intricate work could be your pick.

What are you waiting for now? Just get up and grab your clothes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)