Washington D.C. [USA], August 6 (ANI): Former American President Barack Obama seems to have started the dad-shoe trend with his off-duty looks.

According to Footwear News, in several images of Obama's off-duty look, he is seen wearing loose-fit, straight bottom denims and New Balance sneakers are cemented in the perception of the public.

A picture of the former President from a 2010-bike ride attributed by Footwear News talks about Obama wearing an ill-fitting helmet with ill-fitting stonewashed jeans. The look was completed with a properly tucked-in polo shirt and the 'dad' sneakers.

"I've been unfairly maligned about my jeans. The truth is, generally, I look very sharp in jeans," Footwear News quoted Ryan Seacrest, which quoted Obama as saying back in 2014.

"There was one episode like four years ago in which I was wearing some loose jeans mainly because I was out on the pitcher's mound and I didn't want to feel confined while I was pitching and I think I've paid my penance for that. I got whacked pretty good. Since that time, my jeans fit very well," added Obama.

The 'dad' shoes have been in the trend for a long time which has resurged last month at the Milan Men's Fashion Week. (ANI)

