The day one of the first Test match between Pakistan and England in Manchester at the Old Trafford brought in some great cricketing action for the fans in the post-COVID 19 era. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at how the day one panned out for both the sides. So the visiting team won the toss and elected to bat first. The team lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Abid Ali who made way to the pavilion on the score of 16. Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Report: Babar Azam Swings Momentum in Visitors’ Favour on Rain-Hit Day.

The next to follow him was the Pakistani team captain Azhar Ali who got out on a golden duck. Jofra Archer snapped the early wicket of Abid Ali and Chris Woakes scalped the wicket of the skipper. But then it was Babar Azam who displayed his class and his batting on the score of 69. Throughout the course of his innings he slammed 11 fours and faced the English pace battery. Opener Shan Masood is on the score of 46 and is just four runs away from scoring his half-century. By the end of the day both, the batsmen stabilised the Men in Green. By the end of the day, the scoreboard read 139/2. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 2 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

First Test between England and Pakistan will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on August 6, 2020 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 03:30 pm IST and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 2 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of England vs Pakistan in India, so fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live actions. Fans from Pakistan can catch the action of PAK vs ENG on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Match Day 2 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of PAK vs ENG 1st Test 2020 in India. The PAK vs ENG live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and App. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs PAK on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also provide online streaming. The mobile application of PTV Sports will also be providing live streaming of the game.

