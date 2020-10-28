New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Breast cancer, a silent but potentially fatal disease can affect both women and men, though cases in men account for 1 per cent of all cases, according to experts.A breast cancer cell can develop in any part of the breast leading to ductal cancer, lobular cancer, phyllodes tumour, angiosarcoma among others.

The common sign of breast cancer is a new lump or mass on the breast. However, there are other various symptoms Dr Gauri Agarwal told ANI.

Dr Agarwal who is the Founder- Seeds of Innocence and Genestrings Lab said one should watch out for swelling of a breast, all or part of it, even if there is no lump, dimpling of the skin that may look like an orange peel, pain in breast or nipple, nipple turning inward or retraction, breast or nipple skin turning red, dry, flaky, or thick and nipple discharge other than breast milk.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately, 2.1 million women each year are diagnosed with breast cancer and it also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women globally.In order to improve breast cancer outcomes and survival, experts suggested that early detection is critical.

One can self examine their breast to detect lump early and to improve the chances of recovery.

To self examine the breast, Dr Agarwal shared the few steps to feel the lump.

Step 1: Look at the breasts in the mirror with shoulders straight and arms on hips. Look for one or more changes mentioned above.

Step 2: Raise arms and look for the same changes or any signs of watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood coming out of one or both nipples.

Step 3: While lying down, feel breasts -- use the right hand to feel the left breast and the left hand to feel the right breast. A firm, smooth touch in a circular motion using the first few finger pads of hand is the right way. Cover the entire breast from top to bottom and side to side.

Step 4: Feel breasts while standing or sitting following the motions mentioned in step 3 -- you may want to do it in the shower when the skin is wet and slippery.

One can also undertake imaging tests such as mammograms, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI to diagnose breast cancer. (ANI)

