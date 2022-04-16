New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Technology has somehow changed the ways people celebrate different festivals. Be it, children or adults, almost everyone is now constantly hooked to their smartphones and gadgets. COVID-19 pandemic can be blamed to make people lazy and gadgets addict.

Easter Sunday is here and if you don't want your kids to celebrate the special occasion with the flashy technology they have at their fingertips these days, then you can surely follow the below-mentioned ideas to have a fun-filled old-fashion Easter egg hunt.

1. Select a location

The most important step is to decide on a location where your children can comfortably look for the eggs. Ideally, pick an area that's large enough for your hunters, but not too large that it's impossible to find the eggs. For younger children, it's probably best to keep it simple, with eggs scattered inside the home or a garden.

2. Stock up on eggs

Make sure you have plenty of eggs at your home. For the safety of children, it's better to use plastic eggs. You can even fill each plastic egg with candies, chocolates and tiny gifts. Prior to the Easter egg hunt, don't forget to buy loads and loads of eggs.

3. Dress up your children in special, comfortable Easter outfits

Elevate the Easter egg hunt for your children by styling them in new, special and comfortable clothes. It's a great way to emphasise the meaning of the holiday while also making it exciting for kids. One can also dress up their kids with customised bunny costumes. For making the celebrations more interesting, one can surely turn his/her kid into an Easter egg by wrapping their outfit with a white cloth or toilet paper.

4. Amping up Easter egg hunt with a dash of fun challenges

One can use the Easter egg hunt to teach your kids a thing or two. All one needs to do is to fill each egg with a fun fact that your little one will remember forever.

Want your kids to get involved in a physical activity instead of sleeping on the couch all day this Sunday? Then make the Easter egg hunt interesting by putting a simple physical challenge such as, "do 5 jumping jacks" or, "run across the yard and back".

The trick is that each time someone finds an egg, they yell out the challenge and the other competitors have to do it before they can go back to their egg search, while the person who found the challenge gets to keep looking.

So, this Easter, bond with your kids over a playful egg hunt sans digital gadgets. (ANI)

