Washington [US], May 3 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin Bieber turned heads with her angelic appearance at Met Gala 2022.

Dressed in a white silk Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and high slit, Hailey looked a picture of elegance.

She elevated her dress by accessorising it with black tights and a dramatic silk and feather jacket, People reported.

Hailey, who channelled Jerry Hall with her Met Gala 2022 look, paired the satin silk number with a sleek, top knot, sending out serious fashion goals. For make-up, she kept usage of products minimal with a light bronze eyeshadow and sleek eyeliner.

Hailey's Met Gala appearance comes a few months after suffering a blood clot.

On the red carpet, she told Vogue of going public with her health scare and diagnosis.

She said, "I mean obviously it was a little bit hard to talk about ... I felt like if it could help anybody, bring light to the situation ... I just wanted to share my story."

Met Gala 2022 was conducted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (ANI)

