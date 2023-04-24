Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Kashish Goswami from Vadodara was recently crowned Miss Teen Grand India 2022.

Ecstatic about the win, Kashish told ANI, "I am extremely happy. I want to make India proud with my work, In future, I want to become a model and an actor. I also hope to do big shows for international brands."

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Master Blaster’s Top Five Centuries.

Take a look at Kashish's winning moment:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrQvaFvJA0i/?hl=en

Also Read | KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Emerge Victorious in Run-Fest at Eden Gardens.

Miss Teen Diva 2022 was held at Zee Studios, Jaipur on April 13. Over 30 contestants competed for the beauty pageant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrLrdgovVdp/?hl=en

The 2022 edition was moved from December 2022 to April 2023 due to certain reasons.

Kashish will represent India at Miss Teen Grand in Thailand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)