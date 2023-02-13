New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): It's Valentine's Week and we get that you want to plan something special for your beau.

And, nothing could be more special than making something for your special someone by yourself. This is why we have come up with some specially curated mocktails that you can easily make at home and refresh your partner's mood. Check them out here.

1. Sweet Melony

By Shashank S. Buchade - Sr. Bartender, Drifter's Cafe & Bar, Bandra Linking Road.

PREP:10MINS

COOKING:10MINS

CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS

SERVINGS: SERVES 1

CALORIES: 154

FATS: 0

CHOLESTEROL:0

Ingredients:

9-10 Watermelon chunks

3-4 Basil leaf

5-6 Mint leaf

15 ml Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar Syrup

Soda - top up

Procedure:

1. Gently Muddle watermelon chunks, a handful of mint leaves and basil leaves add 15 ml lime Juice and 15 ml sugar syrup in a Glass with crushed ice and topped up with Soda.

2. Garnish with a Mint sprig and watermelon balls.

2. Berry, Berrier, Berriest!

By Anurag Dhananjay Dhage - FNB manager, High Steaks Rooftop, Centre Point Hospitality

PREP: 10MINS

COOKING: 10MINS

CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS

SERVINGS: SERVES 1

CALORIES: 154

FATS: 0

CHOLESTEROL:0

Ingredients:

10 ml Passion fruit Syrup

2 Strawberries

3 Fresh Blueberries

60 ml Cranberry Juice

60 ml Apple juice

60 ml Ginger Ale

Procedure:

1. Take Ice in a shaker

2. Add 10ml of passion fruit syrup along with a few Chopped strawberries and blueberries

3. Add 60ml of apple juice and 60ml of Cranberry juice to the mixture.

4. Give a hard shake and pour in a Hi-ball glass!

5. Time to top it up with 60ml of ginger ale!

6. To end the refreshing mocktail Garnish it with fresh Blueberries.

3. Mango Desire

By Shashank S. Buchade - Sr. Bartender, Drifter's Cafe & Bar, Bandra Linking Road

PREP: 10MINS

COOKING: 10MINS

CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS

SERVINGS: SERVES 1

CALORIES: 170

FATS: 0

CHOLESTEROL:0

Ingredients:

90 ml Mango Juice

15 ml Elderflower Syrup

15 ml Peach Syrup

10 ml Lime Juice

Procedure:

1. Add Mango juice, elderflower syrup, peach syrup, lime juice all in a shaker add ice to it and shake well and pour it into a glass with a fine strainer.

2. Garnish with a Mint sprig.

4. Rhododendron Sinful Chocolate

By Rajeev Badola - Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Mussoorie

PREP: 10MINS

COOKING: 10MINS

CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS

SERVINGS: SERVES 1

CALORIES: 200

FATS: 0

CHOLESTEROL:0

Ingredients:

250 gm whipped cream

200 gm white butter

250 gm dark chocolate

10 ml Cointreau

100 gm cream cheese

25 gms Rhododendron crush

50 gms Sugar

10 gms Fresh Cherry

Procedure:

1. Mix well butter and sugar to a smooth texture. Now add melted dark chocolate to it.

2. Pour the mixture into a mixing bowl, add whipped cream, and Cointreau in it gradually using a spatula. Set it in a tray and keep it in the refrigerator.

3. Also prepare a mixture of an equal quantity of whipped cream and cream cheese, and later on, add rhododendron crush.

4. Assembling- In a martini glass (as per as availability) put some Rhododendron crush, then pipe cream cheese mixture. Settle it and then place the chocolate mixture.

5. Garnish- Top with Rhododendron reduction, whipped cream and fresh cherries. (ANI)

