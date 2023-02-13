New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): It's Valentine's Week and we get that you want to plan something special for your beau.
And, nothing could be more special than making something for your special someone by yourself. This is why we have come up with some specially curated mocktails that you can easily make at home and refresh your partner's mood. Check them out here.
1. Sweet Melony
By Shashank S. Buchade - Sr. Bartender, Drifter's Cafe & Bar, Bandra Linking Road.
PREP:10MINS
COOKING:10MINS
CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS
SERVINGS: SERVES 1
CALORIES: 154
FATS: 0
CHOLESTEROL:0
Ingredients:
9-10 Watermelon chunks
3-4 Basil leaf
5-6 Mint leaf
15 ml Lime Juice
15 ml Sugar Syrup
Soda - top up
Procedure:
1. Gently Muddle watermelon chunks, a handful of mint leaves and basil leaves add 15 ml lime Juice and 15 ml sugar syrup in a Glass with crushed ice and topped up with Soda.
2. Garnish with a Mint sprig and watermelon balls.
2. Berry, Berrier, Berriest!
By Anurag Dhananjay Dhage - FNB manager, High Steaks Rooftop, Centre Point Hospitality
PREP: 10MINS
COOKING: 10MINS
CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS
SERVINGS: SERVES 1
CALORIES: 154
FATS: 0
CHOLESTEROL:0
Ingredients:
10 ml Passion fruit Syrup
2 Strawberries
3 Fresh Blueberries
60 ml Cranberry Juice
60 ml Apple juice
60 ml Ginger Ale
Procedure:
1. Take Ice in a shaker
2. Add 10ml of passion fruit syrup along with a few Chopped strawberries and blueberries
3. Add 60ml of apple juice and 60ml of Cranberry juice to the mixture.
4. Give a hard shake and pour in a Hi-ball glass!
5. Time to top it up with 60ml of ginger ale!
6. To end the refreshing mocktail Garnish it with fresh Blueberries.
3. Mango Desire
By Shashank S. Buchade - Sr. Bartender, Drifter's Cafe & Bar, Bandra Linking Road
PREP: 10MINS
COOKING: 10MINS
CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS
SERVINGS: SERVES 1
CALORIES: 170
FATS: 0
CHOLESTEROL:0
Ingredients:
90 ml Mango Juice
15 ml Elderflower Syrup
15 ml Peach Syrup
10 ml Lime Juice
Procedure:
1. Add Mango juice, elderflower syrup, peach syrup, lime juice all in a shaker add ice to it and shake well and pour it into a glass with a fine strainer.
2. Garnish with a Mint sprig.
4. Rhododendron Sinful Chocolate
By Rajeev Badola - Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Mussoorie
PREP: 10MINS
COOKING: 10MINS
CATEGORY: MOCKTAILS
SERVINGS: SERVES 1
CALORIES: 200
FATS: 0
CHOLESTEROL:0
Ingredients:
250 gm whipped cream
200 gm white butter
250 gm dark chocolate
10 ml Cointreau
100 gm cream cheese
25 gms Rhododendron crush
50 gms Sugar
10 gms Fresh Cherry
Procedure:
1. Mix well butter and sugar to a smooth texture. Now add melted dark chocolate to it.
2. Pour the mixture into a mixing bowl, add whipped cream, and Cointreau in it gradually using a spatula. Set it in a tray and keep it in the refrigerator.
3. Also prepare a mixture of an equal quantity of whipped cream and cream cheese, and later on, add rhododendron crush.
4. Assembling- In a martini glass (as per as availability) put some Rhododendron crush, then pipe cream cheese mixture. Settle it and then place the chocolate mixture.
5. Garnish- Top with Rhododendron reduction, whipped cream and fresh cherries. (ANI)
