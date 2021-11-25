The Las Vegas shoot of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been completed. On Thursday, Ananya took to Instagram Story and shared the update with her followers. Vijay Deverakonda Chills With Liger Director Puri Jagannadh In Vegas And The Pics Are Unmissable!

"& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger," she wrote. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' also features the boxing champion Mike Tyson. Liger: Ananya Panday Is All Smiles As She Captures A Moment With Legend Mike Tyson! (View Pic).

Check Out Ananya Panday's Instagram Story Below:

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh have co-produced the upcoming sports drama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)