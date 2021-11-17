Ananya Panday is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the film Liger. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature legendary boxer Mike Tyson, which will mark his acting debut. The lead actress has shared a picture with the legend in which the duo can be seen all smiles as they have some fun time together amid their USA schedule. “We’re clearly getting along really well”, writes Ananya.

Ananya Panday With Mike Tyson

