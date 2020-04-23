Light Rainfall in Parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received light showers due to a western disturbance, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Jaisalmer recorded 7.4 mm rain followed by Jaipur (1.2), Ajmer (1.1), Ganganagar (0.4) and Bikaner (0.3), the MeT department said.

Pilani, Sikar and Phalodi also received received traces, it said.

Meanwhile, day temperatures dipped by one to five degrees at various places in the state, the MeT department said.

The weather department has predicted similar conditions till Sunday.

