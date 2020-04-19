Lightening Strike Kills Four in MP's Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Four members of a family died after being struck by lightning in Khad village under Sanodha Police Station limits on Saturday, police said."Three male and a female member of a family have lost their lives due to the incident that occurred during the heavy rain and thunderstorm that lashed the district," said Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

