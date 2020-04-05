Lighting Candles, 'diyas', Manipur Joins PM's Call

Imphal, Apr 5 (PTI) Residents of Imphal and other parts of Manipur joined people across the country on Sunday in lighting up 'diyas' and candles following the prime minister's call, expressing resolve to collectively fight COVID-19.

People also burst firecrackers in several parts of the state capital as soon as the clock struck 9 pm.

Besides Chief Minister N Biren Singh who had urged the people of the state to join the lights-out call, Governor Najma Heptulla took part in it as she lit a candle.

"Heeding to the prime minister's call, all of us are lighting candles and 'diyas' in the Raj Bhavan. We will remain united in this fight and we will definitely be successful," she told PTI.

There was no report of any power-related problems, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday urged the people to switch off the lights of their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

