Limited Opportunities for Everyone Ahead of T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that the players in his side would need to make the most of the opportunities as there would be limited matches ahead of the T20 World Cup.The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in October-November this year in Australia.However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting action has come to a halt and it is not known how many games teams will play ahead of the marquee event."One of the big positives before the outbreak of the virus was that the guys were going to play all of the Pakistan league, all of the IPL, all of the T20 Blast, and get a lot of exposure to T20 cricket in the build-up and hence lots of opportunity for positions," ESPNCricinfo quoted Morgan as saying."But I think given the circumstances, we'll have to wait and see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys' laps. They'll have to make the most of them because they are very limited ones at the moment," he added.Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Manu Sawhney had said that the elite body will be consulting the Australian government on going ahead with the Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.The limited-overs World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia."In relation to ICC events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we will continue to take advice from experts and authorities, including the Australian government. We will utilise all of the data and information available to us to ensure we can take responsible decisions around all competitions at an appropriate time that are in the best interests of our sport," Sawhney had said in a statement.Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like IPL, Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when the coronavirus crisis will subside. (ANI)

