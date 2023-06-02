The allegations of sexual assault against Rammstein's Till Lindemann are increasing. The online debate is toxic. The band can no longer remain silent, says DW's Silke Wünsch.For a few days now, there has been new attention given to the concept of "row zero" at concerts, a special restricted zone between the stage and the audience, where selected fans can watch the concert and celebrate with the stars before or after the show. Generally speaking, row zero is conceived to receive men and women. And to get really close to their favorite band is every fan's dream!

Also Read | Entertainment News | Ridhi Dogra Unveils Teaser of Romantic Web Series ‘Badtameez Dil’.

Throughout the history of pop music, women who had one-night stands with rock stars were called "groupies" — a term that is now outdated. But of course, there are still women who enjoy getting intimate with celebrities, and that is not a problem if it remains a consensual act and everyone remains unharmed.

Also Read | Business News | Vegandukan.com Has Been Awarded as the Best Plant-based E-commerce Portal.

But there's something terribly wrong about the experiences shared by more and more women — some of them testifying under oath — about their encounters with Rammstein's frontman, Till Lindemann. Their stories expose systematic abuse of power, the shameless exploitation of the already difficult relationship between a star and their fans, which is usually one-sided.

Would a woman dare ask a star to stop if things go too far? Would a star even stop if they were asked?

Breaking taboos doesn't belong in the backstage area!

Rammstein have been provocative since their inception. Breaking taboos is their trademark.

In their works, Rammstein — with Lindemann in the lead — portray themselves as ultra bad guys, but it was always assumed that they were really nice people in reality.

In one of his poems, Lindemann has fantasized about sex with sleeping or unconscious women. That too, had always been interpreted as literature.

But are taboos being broken in the backstage area? Is Lindemann the only culprit? Has the band been turning a blind eye? What's going on in the Rammstein cosmos at the moment?

Beyond posting photos of their tour and concerts on Instagram as usual, the band has posted just one tweet in reaction to the allegations, on May 28: "With regard to the allegations circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that what is being claimed took place in our environment," they stated. "We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter."

For many fans, that is not enough, leaving them wondering if they can still like the band. Some of them are already trying to get rid of their tickets for the current tour. In many comments under Rammstein posts on social networks, fans are asking the band for a statement.

The fall of an idol?

As a Rammstein fan myself, I too need to see the band take a clear stand against any form of violence — not only against young women. We need to hear the band demonstrate their interest in examining the allegations and clearing them up.

Till Lindemann will need to show a great deal of empathy, not only with the women who are accusing him, but also with his fans. Suddenly songs like "Rein raus" ["In out," which is about sex] don't feel like something to sing along with for fun.

As a woman, I also expect to hear the truth from other women. The #MeToo movement can only be strong, powerful and helpful if it is not abused.

Until a full investigation takes place, it is important to remain cautious. Nobody has been convicted so far. Till Lindemann is to be presumed innocent, unless and until proven guilty. And the women who are making the allegations should first be viewed as victims, not as liars trying to steal the limelight.

The toxic debates held online are not helping us find the truth, with the different camps attacking each other and defending what they see as the truth.

In order to end this unspeakable situation, Rammstein needs to take a stand.

This comment was originally written in German.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).