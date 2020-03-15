Locals Protest Against Quarantine Facility Being Set Up at Dwarka

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A group of around 30 people gathered outside the Delhi Police Training School at Dwarka on Sunday to protest against a quarantine facility being set up in the area, police said.

A quarantine facility for coronavirus patients is being set up near the police training school, they added.

The residents of Dwarka Sector 9, who lived near the police training school, had apprehensions that they would get infected by the virus, a senior police official said.

"We told them that it will not affect the area or the people and they dispersed after about an hour," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)