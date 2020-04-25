Lockdown: Market Complex Outside Municipality, Neighbourhood Shops in Municipality Allowed to Open

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Centre on Friday night allowed opening of shops in market complexes outside municipality areas with 50 per cent workers and mandatory precautions like wearing of masks and social distancing norms during the ongoing lockdown against coronavirus.

However, the exemption does not include those shops which are located in multi and single brand malls.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said all neighbourhood and stand-alone shops within the limits of municipal corporations will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

However, shops located in market places within municipal limits will continue to remain shut till May 3.

The exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.

