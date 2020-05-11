Lockdown: Over 39,500 Migrant Workers, Students Sent Home from Rajasthan by Trains

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Over 39,500 migrant workers and students who were stranded in Rajasthan due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown have been sent to their home states on special trains, an official said.

Also, 4,600 people have reached Rajasthan from other states by these trains.

More than 39,500 migrant workers and students have been sent from Rajasthan to their home states by 33 Shramik Special trains, a railways spokesperson said.

Out of these, 19 Shramik Special trains were run by the North Western Railway while 14 were run by the West Central Railway, he said.

Of the total, over 22,500 migrants and were transported to their destinations by special trains run by the North Western Railway whereas over 16,500 were sent to their home state by 14 special trains run by the West Central Railway, a railways spokesperson said.

Most of the students were studying in coaching institutes in the state.

About 4,600 people stranded in other states were brought to Rajasthan by special trains. For this, the North Western Railway operated 12 special trains for Bihar, four for Madhya Pradesh and one each for Jharkhand, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

Fourteen special trains were operated by the Kota division of the West Central Railway, 12 of which left for Bihar and two for Jharkhand.

