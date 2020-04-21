Lockdown: Thales Reliance Defence Systems Resumes Operations

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS) has resumed operations in MIHAN SEZ in Nagpur in Maharashtra after the Centre eased restrictions for some sectors amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the firm said it was providing a safe working environment and said it was operating at 30 per cent staff in the first phase now.

TRDS has finished assembly and testing of first AESA radar at its facility in MIHAN.

It will also be undertaking the assembly of electronic warfare systems here, the only facility outside France to have this capability, the release said.

