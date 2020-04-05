Long Queues at Ration Shops in Telangana My Become COVID-19 Spreader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Technical faults are leading to long queues, risking the spread of COVID-19 at ration shops in Telangana.A customer Jahangir, speaking to ANI, said, "I am waiting here since 5 pm but is too crowded over here. The police department has done a lathi charge. If we get ration on time, we will reach our home on-time. Servers here are busy and it is not fair to torture us as we are getting it for free.""I am waiting here since morning without eating and drinking water and still did not get ration. The ration distributors are saying that the surveys are slow and they are helpless about it. This is the government's duty to do. There are two to three other ration shops but they are not supplying over there. All the public is coming here and I am roaming around his shop from three days," another customer Jahangeer Bee said.Yet another customer Sanjay while speaking to ANI said, "We came at 6.45 pm along with my wife after leaving my children at home. It would be nice if the servers work properly so that we can go to our homes on time."The ration dealer KRK Prasad Domalguda said, "Servers are not working properly for the last three days. Yesterday the public came in the morning at 8 but the servers opened at 5 pm. The police department is coming here and asking the public to maintain 1-metre distance.""Approximately, 150 members are coming here every day. Since April 1, there are only 15 shops which are open in the city and mine is one of them. The public got diverted since the other shops opened today. We are not able to make the public understand," he added. (ANI)

