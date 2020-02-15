Looking Forward to My India Visit, Says Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington DC [USA], Feb 15 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that he is looking forward to his two-day visit to India scheduled later this month."Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that 'Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.' Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!" Trump tweeted.Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US President will visit India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A day after the announcement, Modi tweeted that India will accord a memorable welcome to the "esteemed guests" and the visit would go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship.According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)