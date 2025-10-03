Mumbai, October 3: The trailer of Anshuman Jha's directorial 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' was unveiled on Friday evening. Produced by Golden Ratio Films & First Ray Films and presented by Max Marketing Limited, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' stars Rasika Dugal, and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles. The trailer opens with a mysterious trunk waiting to be opened by the actors, who are stepping into their most layered and curious roles yet. An eerie energy surrounds when the trunk is finally opened, which paves the way for something entirely unexpected - darkness, hammer, blood and suspense! ‘The Lost Bus’ Movie Review: A Gripping, Fire-Fueled Thriller With Dependable Matthew McConaughey Firmly at Wheel! (LatestLY Exclusive).

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Rasika Dugal revealed what made her give a nod to the film. She said, "There's nothing more exciting than being put into a room with four other brilliant actors and being left to do what you want to do with some direction. I think Anshuman did a fantastic job when it comes to directing this film. When you have great actors to work with, then it's a treat you cannot say no to."

Trailer of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' Unveiled

Arjun Mathur said, "I didn't quite understand the script when I read it first. Primarily, I gave it a nod just because of that! It was different and out of the ordinary and filled with nuance. Performing in this film helped me understand it better." Written by award-winning writer Bikas Mishra, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is slated for a theatrical release across India on 10th October 2025.

