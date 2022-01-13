After more than a year of dating, Machine Gun Kelly proposed Megan Fox on January 11. The rapper asked Megan for marriage with a custom-made two-stone engagement ring and even explained the special meaning behind it. He mentioned in his post “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring

