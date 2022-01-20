Post their wild engagement, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have jetted off to Italy to enjoy a vacation. The two are currently spending quality time at Lake Como and the model is making sure she keeps her fans updated. She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her getaway and it looks like the two are having a lot of fun.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

