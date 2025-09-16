Mandsaur, September 16: Two people, including a BJP councillor, were booked for allegedly abducting a woman from outside PG College in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as the councillor Shravan Chauhan and Abhishek Chaudhary. According to police, the woman knew Abhishek from the past and had family relations. He forcibly made her sit in a car while Shravan was driving the vehicle, the police added.

When the vehicle reached near a temporary check post near Krishi Upaj Mandi in the district, the woman raised her voice, following which the police reached and rescued the woman. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections at YD (Yashodharman) Nagar Police Station. YD Nagar Police station in charge Sandeep Mangoliya told ANI, "A 22-year-old woman went to her college on Monday (September 15) and in front of the college, a person who was familiar to her and had family relations forcibly took her with him in a vehicle. After the woman raised voice (near a checking point), the police rescued the woman and brought her to the police station." Kanpur Shocker: Teen Abducted, Brutally Beaten, Forced to Lick Spit From Slipper and Drink Urine in Uttar Pradesh; Probe Launched After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

"Based on the complaint of the woman, a case has been registered against two people under relevant sections 115 (2) (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 140 (3) (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 3 (5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS). The accused have been identified as Abhishek Chaudhary and his friend Shravan Chauhan, who is a councillor. The woman said that she knew Abhishek from the past and he forcibly made her sit in the car while Shravan was driving the car," the police said. Actress Lakshmi Menon To Be Questioned in IT Employee Kidnapping Case; Allegedly Assaulted and Threatened in Car – Reports.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said. Meanwhile, the woman said, "When I came out from the college, a car arrived and Abhishek came out from it. He forcibly made me sit in the car and took me away. He also assaulted me in the car and the police were standing at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, they stopped the car and after which I was rescued. One Sharvan Chauhan was with Abhishek who was driving the car. I have lodged a complaint to the police about the matter."

