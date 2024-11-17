Guna November 17: A 20-year-old man went missing when he jumped into the water in a dam for the shooting of a social media reel in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 pm at Gopisagar Dam in Ruthiyai area, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said. Dharnawada police station in-charge Prabhat Katare said Deepesh Lodha handed over his mobile phone to his friend Raj to shoot a reel as he dived into the water near the sluice gate of the reservoir, he said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Allegedly Elopes With Brother-in-Law in Chhatarpur, Tells Husband ‘Dewar’ Is More Handsome Than Him; Later Sends Threats to Spouse.

Lodha also told his friend that he knew swimming, the police official said. However, the young man started drowning, prompting his friend to seek the help of the people in the vicinity, the official said. After being alerted, police informed the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), which launched a search to trace Lodha, the official said. Phool Singh Banjara, a farmer, said his children alerted him that someone was in trouble in the dam. By the time he reached, Lodha was drowning and soon went missing, he said.

