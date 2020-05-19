Madrid, Bayern, Inter to Play for Charity

Madrid, May 19 (AP) Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will play a series of friendlies next year to raise money for medical facilities in Italy and Spain.

The three round-robin games have been dubbed the “European Solidarity Cup” and thousands of medical staff and carers will get tickets for their work fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates for the games will be set when the calendar for 2021 is clear and fans are allowed back into stadiums. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)