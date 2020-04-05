Maha: 10 Filipinos, Including 3 COVID-19 Patients, Booked

Thane, Apr 5 (PTI) Ten Philippines nationals have been booked for residing in Navi Mumbai without informing authorities, police said on Sunday.

The ten had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month and then come to Navi Mumbai, an official said, and three of them had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"They were staying in Nurul Islam Trust premises in Vashi between March 10-16 without informing police. They have been booked under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 Measures," Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Vashi police station said.

