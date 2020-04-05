Maha: 4 of Sangli's 25-member COVID-19 Family Test Negative

Sangli, Apr 5 (PTI) Four COVID-19 patients in Sangli in Maharashtra have tested negative twice for the novel coronavirus after the completion of their 14-day isolation paeriod, health officials said on Sunday.

They are all part of a family of 25 from Islampur who tested positive for the virus last month.

The four who have now tested negative, comprising two men and two women, had come from Saudi Arabia on March 12 and were found with the infection on March 23, an official said.

"The four tested negative for the second time on Sunday," said Collector Abhijit Chaudhari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)