Maha: 47-year-old Woman First COVID-19 Case in Bhandara

Nagpur, Apr 27 (PTI) Bhandara on Monday became the latest district in Maharashtra to get on the COVID-19 map after a 47-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

She was admitted in the isolation ward of the state- run hospital in Bhandara, over 60 kilometres from here, on April 23 for tuberculosis, and her samples were sent for coronavirus testing, which tested positive on Monday, an official said.

Meanwhile, six persons were discharged on Monday in Nagpur after recovery from the infection, officials said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)