Maha: 96 Police Personnel Found Coronavirus Positive So Far

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have been infected by coronavirus during the lockdown period so far as on Saturday, an official said.

Of them, three police officers and four policemen recovered from infection and discharged from hospitals, he added.

