Mumbai, May 4 (PTI)Maharashtra on Monday reported 771 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case count to 14,541, a Health department official said.

With 35 deaths, the total number of the fatalities mounted to 583 in the state, he said.

The number of the discharged people stands at 2,465, the official added.

