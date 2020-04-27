Maharashtra: Four Held for Transporting Liquor Amid Lockdown in Nagpur

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nagpur, April 27: Four persons, including a pharmacist and an engineer, were arrested in Nagpur on Monday for illegal transportation of liquor amidst the coronavirus- induced lockdown, an official said.

Police seized Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 12.11 lakh from their car in Ganjakhet Chowk area. No Blanket Ban on Alcohol During Lockdown, Kerala to Supply Minimum Liquor to Heavy Alcoholics With Withdrawal Symptoms on Doctor's Prescription.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)