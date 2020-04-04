Maha: Headmaster Arrested for Raping His Daughters

Aurangabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A middle-aged man has been arrested from Beed district in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his two daughters and attempting to sexually assault another, police said on Saturday.

Police also arrested four others, including family members of the accused, for allegedly not reporting the matter, an official said.

The accused is working as a headmaster of a school in Kej, he said.

He has been allegedly raping his daughters since the last eight years, police inspector Pradeep Tribhuvan said.

