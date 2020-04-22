Maha: Mild Tremors in Parts of Wardha District; None Hurt

Wardha (Maha), Apr 22 (PTI) Mild tremors of 2.6 magnitude were experienced in 14 villages of Wardha district in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

However, there were no reports of any causality or damage, the official said.

The tremors were felt around 3.16 pm, he said.

"A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at Morshi centre. The tremors lasted for around 70 seconds and shook 14 villages of Hinganghat, Deoli and Wardha tehsils," sub- divisional officer Chandrabhan Khandait said.

Kangaon, Mozari Shekapur, Davlapur, Bhayyapur, Khangaon, Sati, Rohankhed, Kosurla, Warud, Nandgaon, Katri, Chanki, Amboda are some of the villages that experienced the quake, he added.

